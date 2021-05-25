WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Additional remains of Sara Zghoul were found last week, according to Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives found the remains of Zghoul in a parked car in Aloha on January 25, 2018, but not all of her remains were inside the vehicle.
Jeremiah Johnston, 35, of Aloha, was arrested that evening. He was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping, and first-degree abuse of a corpse related to the murder of Zghoul in 2019.
On Wednesday, detectives with the Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit found her missing remains, and the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office positively identified them as Zghoul. It's unclear what lead detectives to discover the remains.
The lead detective on the case said, “I am happy we were able to reach a complete resolution in this case, and I hope this helps Ms. Zghoul’s family obtain some closure in this tragic loss they have had to endure.”
