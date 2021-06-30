CORBETT, OR (KPTV) – The search for a 21-year-old Portland man who disappeared while swimming in the Dabney State Park on Tuesday has turned into a recovery, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said the swimmer, identified as Jose Pascual, was reportedly swimming in the Sandy River without a life jacket went underwater around 4:30 p.m. and never resurfaced.
Emergency crews arrived and launched a rescue effort. Rescue swimmers reported zero visibility and dangerous currents and exited the water after a brief search for safety reasons. They then shifted to searching by raft and helicopter.
Just after 9:00 p.m., the sheriff’s office declared the search a recovery effort.
On Wednesday, river conditions prevented the MCSO dive team from entering the underwater to search for Pascual, according to the sheriff’s office.
