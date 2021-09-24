MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Marion County Sheriff's Office investigated a crash that killed a 79-year-old man on Thursday.
At about 5:22 p.m., deputies responded to a serious single-vehicle crash on Meridian Road Northeast near Mt. Angel Scotts Mills Road Northeast. Before deputies arrived, medical personnel had pronounced the driver dead.
The sheriff's office said an investigation revealed Jack Mathews, of Molalla, was driving a 2020 Kia Sorento northbound on Meridian Road when he left the roadway and struck a tree. According to the sheriff's office, Mathews had been reported to Molalla police as a missing person earlier in the day.
The sheriff's office was assisted during the investigation by METCOM 911, Molalla Police Department, Mt. Angel Fire Department, Mt. Angel Police Department, and Willamette Valley Communications Center.
