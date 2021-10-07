Sheriff: More than $6.5M worth of marijuana seized from illegal grow operation in North Plains

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Thousands of marijuana plants, dried product and hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash were seized during an illegal grow bust in North Plains last month, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
The Tactical Negotiations Team, along with the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office SWAT team, served a search warrant at 13275 Northwest Jackson School Road on Sept. 22. The sheriff's office said the search warrant was the result of an ongoing investigation by the Westside Interagency Narcotics team.
Investigators seized over 800 pounds of dried marijuana, 5,719 marijuana plants, about $500,000 in grow equipment, and $22,000 in cash.
The sheriff's office said the estimated street value of drugs removed from the grow was over $6.5 million.
A 6,000-square foot house, a 5,000-square foot barn and a 13,000-square foot horse arena on the 29-acre property were all converted to facilitate the illegal marijuana grow operation, according to the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office did not say if anyone was arrested as a result of the search warrant. No other details about the investigation have been released at this time.