LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash near Albany late Sunday afternoon, according to the Linn County Sheriff's Office.
At about 4:50 p.m., deputies were called out to a report of a crash on Riverside Drive near Oakville Road.
The sheriff's office said an investigation revealed that Seth Isaacs, 46, of Albany, was operating a 2018 BMW motorcycle on Riverside Drive into Albany when he collided with a 2010 Toyota Highlander that was making a U-turn. Bystanders and witnesses performed CPR on Isaacs but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Toyota remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, according to the sheriff's office.
The Albany Police Department, Albany Fire Department and the Linn County Medical Examiner assisted the sheriff's office at the crash scene.
