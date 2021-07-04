MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash near Independence on Saturday, according to Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to a serious crash on River Road South at Riverside Drive South at approximately 4:20 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 2006 Kawasaki motorcycle and a 2015 Volkswagen Jetta were involved in the crash.
Deputies said the motorcyclist identified as Jason Maghan, 40, of Salem, died at the scene. The driver of the Volkswagen was identified as Sidney Rabun, 21, of Jefferson.
According to a preliminary investigation, Rabun was driving north on Riverside Drive South when she made a left turn onto River Road and was struck by Maghan, who was traveling eastbound on River Road. Investigators said the speed of the motorcycle was a contributing factor in the crash.
River Road was closed for approximately four hours while investigators processed the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
