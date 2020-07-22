Sheriff: Newberg Animal Shelter treasurer arrested for embezzling donated funds, adoption fees

NEWBERG, OR (KPTV) - The former treasurer of the Newberg Animal Shelter was arrested for embezzling donated funds and adoption fees, according to investigators.
Laura Marie Stone, 39, of Newberg, was arrested by deputies after a six-month investigation.
Deputies said Stone was on the Newberg Animal Shelter board and served as treasurer from January 2017 to December 2019. During that time, investigators said she disabled the shelter’s PayPal account and arranged for $16,000 in donated funds to be directly transferred to her personal online account.
Additional investigation revealed that Stone stole an additional $70,000 in cash donations and animal adoption fees from the shelter over that same period of time, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office.
The Newberg Animal Shelter is a nonprofit organization.
Special Investigations Unit Detective Will Lavish, the primary investigator in the case, obtained financial histories and information, and developed the evidence needed for the arrest and presentation to the grand jury, which resulted in a warrant being issued, according to the sheriff’s office.
The detective worked closely with the Newberg Animal Shelter board members who assisted openly with the investigation.
Stone was booked into the Yamhill County Jail on charges of first-degree theft and misapplication of entrusted property. Her bail was set at $75,000.
