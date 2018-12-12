PARKDALE, OR (KPTV) - A woman who fired multiple shots at a Hood River County deputy was arrested on charges including attempted aggravated murder, according to investigators.
Deputies responded to the 5000 block of Booth Hill Road in Parkdale for a welfare check on 51-year-old Lisa Jean Vieira.
The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a distraught woman at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. A short time later, the woman’s employer called to report she had not been to work in several days and the staff was concerned about her wellbeing.
Investigators said Vieira was armed with a gun and confronted the deputy who arrived at her home, before firing several shots in his direction.
The deputy was able to safely retreat from the immediate area, while Vieira barricaded herself in the home.
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene, leading to a nine-hour standoff. Vieira eventually surrendered to the Oregon State Police SWAT team.
Vieira was booked into Northern Oregon Regional Corrections in The Dalles on charges of attempted aggravated murder, recklessly endangering another person and pointing a firearm at another. A jail booking photo was not available Wednesday.
Nobody was injured in in this incident.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.