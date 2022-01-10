Sheriff: No plane or crash site found in Washington County, search suspended

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said no crash site or plane was located following reports of a possible crash on Sunday evening.
The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the area of Highway 26 and Highway 47 on the report of a downed plane just before 6:30 p.m. According to Banks Fire District 13, the report of a crash was "vague" and was unconfirmed.
Search and rescue teams were activated, and deputies assisted by searching with drones.
The search concluded Sunday shortly after 11 p.m. with the sheriff's office stating they will begin the search again Monday morning.
On Monday, crews used a plane from the Civil Air Patrol over the search area. A ground unit was also searching through some tough terrain, according to the sheriff's office.
There were no reports of any missing airplanes by Monday morning.
"So far, there are no beacons received from any aircraft that went down, and we've seen no ground reports of anyone missing in an aircraft," Scott Adams, with Banks Fire District 13, told FOX 12.
Just after 2 p.m., the sheriff's office reported the search for the possible plane crash had been suspended. No plane or crash site were located.
Monday 1/10/22 2:00pm Update: At this time, the official search for the possible plane crash has been suspended. No plane or crash site have been located. Thank you to everyone to helped, including the U.S. Coast Guard, the Civil Air Patrol and @BanksFire pic.twitter.com/2XvdW2yzK5— Washington County Sheriff’s Office (Oregon) (@WCSOOregon) January 10, 2022
The sheriff's office was assisted by the United State Coast Guard, the Civil Air Patrol and Banks Fire District.