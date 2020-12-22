CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is investigating an early morning shooting take woke people living in Oak Grove Tuesday.
Deputies responded to several 911 calls reporting gunfire in the area of Southeast Oatfield Road and Southeast Concord Road just after 4:00 a.m. Neighbors reported hearing gunshots, lots of yelling, and then what sounded like a car crash.
When deputies arrived, one of the two cars had already left the area before they could arrive, according to CCSO. The car was described as a dark-colored or black truck with a canopy, or possibly an SUV.
The second car a black Jeep that had substantial damage to its front right wheel from hitting a curb on Southeast Concord Road. Deputies said they found a gun inside the Jeep and bullet casings in the intersection near the car.
The sheriff's office used a K9 to search the area but was unable to find victims, suspects, or any involved parties hiding in the area.
Deputies say they later discovered that bullets had also hit both a house and another car.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Sheriff's Office Tip Line by phone at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form. Please reference CCSO Case # 20-027076.
