KALAMA, WA (KPTV) - Officers have shot and killed a suspect wanted in connection with a deadly shooting of a Cowlitz County deputy, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office.
Cowlitz County Sheriff Brad Thurman told FOX 12 that an officer-involved shooting that happened near Spencer Creek Road in Kalama Sunday night is related to the deadly shooting of Deputy Justin DeRosier.
Sheriff Thurman said two suspects were detained on Sunday and face lesser charges. One person around 3 a.m., and another was detained after authorities served a search warrant.
Investigators questioned those two suspects and were able to identify a third suspect - the man who engaged officers along Spencer Creek Road.
Sheriff Thurman said it was thanks to people in that area who called in a man acting suspicious.
"We did receive several calls that the person came out of the woods was wet, muddy. And one person didn’t identify themselves but they did identify who the person was by name and that was the suspect that the officers were looking for. So as to his motive, we can’t really speak to that right now," said Sheriff Thurman.
Around the time the call came in, a SWAT team was on Vincent Road serving a search warrant for the same man, but they were unsuccessful.
When officers did make contact with the suspect on Spencer Creek Road, the suspect revealed a gun and there was an exchange of gunfire.
Sheriff Thurman told FOX 12 that the suspect fired at least one round before being shot and killed by an officer. The suspect has not yet been identified.
BREAKING: @SheriffCowlitz Sheriff Brad Thurman tells me one suspect is dead, another 2 in custody. They believe this has turned from a search to an investigation. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/1iNKv6bNhr— Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) April 15, 2019
No officers were injured.
The sheriff's office said Sunday night's shooting is being investigation by the Vancouver Police Department.
No other information has been released at this time.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.