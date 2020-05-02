Sheriff: One person injured following shooting in rural Yamhill County

YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A man was injured in a shooting in Yamhill County on Friday, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office.
At around 9:20 p.m. deputies responded to a call form Joshua Dustin Reynolds, 34, who told deputies that he had just shot someone on his property at 2300 NW County Lane in rural Gaston.
Reynolds had secured the gun and waited for law enforcement to arrive.
The man who had been shot, was later identified as Robert James Terry, 41, of rural Gaston, had ran away from the scene and eventually taken to Portland's Emanuel Hospital via Life Flight.
Terry’s injuries were non-life-threatening, authorities said.
Authorities say it appears that Reynolds and Terry know each other and there is no threat to the public.
No arrests have been made and no other information was released at the time of the release.
The investigation is ongoing.
