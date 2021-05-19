Sheriff: Only 1 suspect involved in Glenn Otto Park assault remains unidentified

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office says all but one suspect involved an assault at Glenn Otto Park has been identified.

The assault of two brothers occurred at the park on Sunday evening. One of the brothers spoke to FOX 12 on Monday. He said a group of roughly a dozen young men starting yelling homophobic slurs and began beating them. Both brothers were taken to the hospital.

The sheriff's office reported that deputies responded to the park just after 7:36 p.m. According to the sheriff's office, one of the suspects used a large stick more than once to assault one of the brothers. Multiple other male suspects punched, kicked and stomped on one of the brothers, even while he was on the ground defenseless.

Video of the assault was released by the sheriff's office in an attempt to identify those involved. The sheriff's office said detectives received about 90 tips over a 24-hour period.

As of Wednesday morning, the sheriff's office said they have identified all of the suspects involved except one. According to the sheriff's office, the unidentified suspect is seen on video kicking one of the victims while he was on the ground. At the time of the assault, the suspect was wearing a grey shirt with the number "4" printed on the front and back, dark-colored jeans, a grey hat and a necklace.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact the sheriff's office tip line at 503-988-0560 and reference case number 21-24002.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives are conducting interviews, the sheriff's office said. More information will be released at a later time.