Sheriff: Oregon man accused of child sex crimes spanning 23 years, multiple victims

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - An Oregon man who has lived in multiple counties in the state is accused of child sex crimes spanning at least 23 years, according to investigators.
Michael William Hern, 42, was arrested last week on charges including first-degree sex abuse and first-degree rape. He was booked into the Washington County Jail.
Deputies said Hern is from the Washington County area, but he had most recently been living in Cave Junction.
Detectives said they have identified at least seven girls who were victims of Hern, but due to the statute of limitations, he is being charged in connection with six victims at this time.
Investigators said the victims range in age from 4 years old to 15 years old.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said their detectives learned of the abuse after receiving a report on July 1. During the initial investigation, it was learned that Hern had two previous investigations from 2005. Those cases were then re-opened.
Detectives said they have uncovered cases of abuse involving Hern from 1994 up to 2017.
“Due to the length of time the abuse occurred and the number of victims involved, detectives believe there may be more victims,” according to the sheriff’s office.
Hern has lived in Yamhill County and Josephine County, as well as Washington County, according to deputies.
Anyone with information about the suspect or this investigation is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 503-846-2500.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Just put him in general population, let it slip why he’s locked up. Justice served, money saved, end of story.
