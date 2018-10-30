BENTON CO., OR (KPTV) - A 14-year-old boy and his 13-year-old friend are facing attempted aggravated murder charges for a plot to kill one of the teen’s parents, according to deputies.
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office arrested the first boy, who is from Albany, on Saturday. His friend was arrested two days later.
Investigators said the father of the 14-year-old boy reported to Benton County deputies that he received information that his son wanted to give him and his wife sleeping pills and then light their house on fire to kill them.
The 13-year-old boy was interviewed by deputies Monday and admitted to giving his friend the sleep aid medication to kill the couple, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.
The 14-year-old boy is facing an additional charge of first-degree attempted arson.
Deputies said neither teen has a criminal history. They were both booked into the Linn-Benton Detention Center in Linn County.
Deputies said several additional friends were thought to be aware of the plot. Any teens with information are asked to report it anonymously to Safe Oregon at 844-472-3367 or tip@safeoregon.com.
Anyone with information about this ongoing investigation can also contact the Benton County Sheriff’s office at 541-766-6858.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.