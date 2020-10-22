LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 44-year-old Otis man is facing weapon charges after he made threats to harm law enforcement, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said it was made aware on Oct. 15 that Daniel Scott Kessler was in possession of firearms and was preparing to harm specific law enforcement officers and the Lincoln County Courthouse.
Kessler had a court order that prohibited him from lawfully possessing firearms, according to the sheriff's office.
An investigation was conducted by the sheriff's office, Lincoln City Police Department, FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive, and Oregon State Police.
The sheriff's office said detectives determined during the investigation that Kessler's threats were credible and that he had the means to follow through with his plans.
A search warrant was obtained and executed by investigators at Kessler's home in Otis on Tuesday.
According to the sheriff's office, Kessler was in possession of several firearms when he was taken into custody.
Kessler was booked into the Lincoln County Jail on charges of two counts of furnishing a firearm used in a felony, four counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and three counts of unlawful possession of firearms. Kessler also had an outstanding warrant for unrelated charges.
The sheriff's office said Kessler was arraigned on charges on Tuesday. The judge denied bail and Kessler remains in jail without the possibility of release.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Detective Abigail Dorsey with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 541-265-0777.
