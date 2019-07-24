Sheriff: Passenger dies in possible DUII crash involving semi-truck near Banks

NEAR BANKS, OR (KPTV) – A passenger died Wednesday night in a possible DUII crash involving a semi-truck, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash occurred on Northwest Wilson River Highway just west of Banks a bit before 8:30 p.m. The driver of a car crashed into a semi-truck, which was stopped for road construction, according to deputies.
The passenger died at the scene and the driver will be investigated for possible DUII, the sheriff’s office says.
Deputies after the crash asked drivers to avoid the area. No additional information was immediately available for release.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
