Sheriff: Passenger tried to slash cyclist with knife in unincorporated Washington Co.

Sheriff: Images show passenger try to slash cyclist with knife in unincorporated Washington Co.
The incident occurred as the cyclist was riding west on Northwest Hornecker Road near Northwest Leisy Road, according to the WCSO.
The cyclist reports a 2001 Toyota Corolla approached him from behind while he was riding on the right side of the road on June 22 around 2:10 p.m. He says the driver did not move to the center of the road to give him room as it passed.
The cyclist had two cameras attached to his bike and captured the incident on video.
Deputies reviewed the video and say the Corolla initially began to move to the center of the road when it was approximately 100 feet behind the cyclist, but then changed the angle of the car toward the cyclist.
In the video, the passenger puts his right arm out the window with a knife in his hand as the Corolla gets closer to the bicyclist. The passenger raises his hand toward the cyclist and exposes the knives’ blade as the vehicle passes dangerously close, according to deputies. Once the vehicle passes, video shows the passenger pulls the knife and his arm back into the vehicle.
Watch full video of the incident here. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503-846-2700.
