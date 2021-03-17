MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A 50-year-old man died after being struck by a vehicle on Monday in Marion County.
Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a pedestrian being hit at Silverton Road Northeast at Brown Road Northeast just after 2:00 p.m. When they arrived, they found the pedestrian in the roadway with serious injuries, and was taken by medics to the hospital.
Investigators believe the pedestrian identified as Christian Kennedy, 50, of Salem was crossing Silverton Road when he was struck by a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado which was turning west onto Silverton Road from Brown Road Northeast.
MCSO said Kennedy died from his injuries on Wednesday.
The driver of the pickup truck remained at the scene and was not injured in the collision, MCSO said.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.