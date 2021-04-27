Sheriff: Pedestrian on sidewalk struck by vehicle involved in T-bone crash in Aloha

ALOHA, OR (KPTV) - A pedestrian was rushed to a hospital Tuesday morning after being hit by a vehicle that was involved in T-bone crash, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
The two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Southwest 185th Avenue and Southwest Rosa Road at about 10:15 a.m.
According to the sheriff's office, a pedestrian on the sidewalk was struck by one of the vehicles involved in the crash. The pedestrian, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
The drivers of the vehicles involved in the crash are okay, only one had minor injures, according to the sheriff's office.
Crash investigation underway near SW Rosa Rd. and SW 185th Ave. Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team (CART) is arriving to investigate. #PDXtraffic #Alert pic.twitter.com/X6vbuUXFz8— Washington County Sheriff’s Office (@WCSOOregon) April 27, 2021
The Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team (CART) responded for the crash investigation.
No additional information has been released at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.