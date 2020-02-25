CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A person is dead after falling on Mount Hood on Tuesday, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.
Search and rescue crews responded after a climber with Portland Mountain Rescue found the fallen subject at Illumination Saddle at around 9,400 feet and called the sheriff’s office at approximately 12:12 p.m.
The person who fell was wearing ski boots, according to investigators.
Deputies later Tuesday afternoon said the mission had become a recovery mission and confirmed the person had died.
Illumination Saddle in the area was closed while law enforcement was on scene. No additional information was immediately available for release.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Someone fell ON Mt. Hood? How on earth did they get ABOVE the mountain, so that they could fall ON it?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.