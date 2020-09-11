TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters working in Tillamook County have made progress on containing a wildfire that began on Monday.
The Tillamook County Sheriff' Office reported Friday evening that the Pike Fire is now 10 percent contained. The fire is estimated to have burned 220-250 acres.
Crews were able to get a fire line surrounding the entire fire. With favorable weather conditions in the forecast, the sheriff's office said crews expect to make great progress.
Evacuation levels were issued for the areas near the Pike Fire. The evacuations posted on Friday were to the following areas:
- Level 2 – Be Set: Pike Rd and Nobel Springs Rd only and the area between Vaughn Creek and Murphy Creek
- Level 1 – Be Ready: The area bounded by Bewley Rd to the west, Doughty Rd on the south side, and Willowbrook Rd on the westside extending northbound.
All other areas have been removed from all evacuation level alerts, according to the sheriff’s office.
A shelter has been set up at the Tillamook County Fairgrounds, located at 4603 3rd Street in Tillamook will remain open for anyone who needs help.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.