LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Linn County Sheriff's Office said an arrest has been made in the investigation of a body found on a property near Jefferson earlier this month.
The sheriff's office said Phillip Henry Gurule, 59, of Portland, was arrested and faces a charge of first-degree murder for the death of Richard Anderson.
Anderson, 41, was found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in the 38000 block of Densmore Road on Dec. 5.
During the investigation, the sheriff's office said detectives developed information and served two search warrants in the Portland area. The first warrant was served on Dec. 17 in the 7400 block of Southeast Henry Place. The second warrant was served on Dec. 18 in the 700 block of Southwest 11th Avenue.
The sheriff's office said Gurule was contacted during the search warrants and arrested. He was booked into the Linn County Jail.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Colin Pyle at 541-967-3950.
