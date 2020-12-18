Sheriff: Portland man in stolen car arrested after slow-speed chase off I-5 through Douglas Co. forest roads

DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A Portland man in a stolen car was arrested after a slow-speed chase that lasted nearly two hours and went from Interstate 5 through forest roads in Douglas County, according to deputies.
A Douglas County deputy attempted to stop the driver of a 1991 Toyota Celica on I-5 near Milepost 88 at around noon Thursday. The car was displaying “the wrong license plate,” according to the sheriff’s office.
The driver failed to stop and led deputies off I-5 onto Upper Cow Creek Road, through forest roads over the mountain and down onto Tiller Trail Highway. The chase was mostly at low speeds, according to deputies.
Spike strips were deployed three times, but the driver continued on.
At 1:50 p.m., the car failed on the 21000 block of Tiller Trail Highway and came to a stop. The suspect ran away, but was captured soon after.
Jeffrey Jay Fahey, 47, of Portland, was booked into the Douglas County Jail on charges including attempt to elude, possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless driving, reckless endangering, theft, possession of stolen property and interfering with a police officer. He also had a warrant, according to deputies.
Investigators said the car he was driving was stolen, but it had not yet been reported to law enforcement.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the case by the Myrtle Creek Police Department, Roseburg Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff's Office and the Oregon State Police.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
