Sheriff: Portland man with underage girl in Hagg Lake fire zone arrested for sex abuse

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A Portland man is facing charges including sex abuse after he was caught with an underage girl in his truck in a fire zone, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies have been providing around-the-clock extra patrols in areas affected by the Powerline Fire and the Chehalem Mountain-Bald Peak Fire.

That includes Henry Hagg Lake, which is closed, with nearby homes evacuated. The lake is also being used as an aerial water source for the Chehalem Mountain-Bald Peak Fire.

At around 10 p.m. Thursday, deputies patrolling the lake found a suspicious vehicle near Sain Creek. Alejandro Galvan Acosta, 27, of Portland, was inside a truck with an underage girl, according to deputies.

Acosta was arrested on charges of second-degree sex abuse and unlawful delivery of marijuana to a minor.

No further details were released about the case.

Earlier, at 7 p.m. Thursday, another suspect was arrested in an unrelated incident. A patrol sergeant found a suspicious vehicle near the Twin Oaks turn-out. Deputies said the driver, 59-year-old Clyde Willcutt of Portland, admitted to driving around the road closure barriers.

Clyde Willcutt Clyde Willcutt, jail booking photo

Investigators said Willcutt’s license was suspended at the felony level, and he was subsequently arrested for driving on a criminally suspended license.

“Deputies appreciate the cooperation of the vast majority of the public in following closure orders so we can continue to focus on life safety, securing evacuated areas, and supporting fire crews,” according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

