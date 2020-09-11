Sheriff: Portland man with underage girl in Hagg Lake fire zone arrested for sex abuse

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A Portland man is facing charges including sex abuse after he was caught with an underage girl in his truck in a fire zone, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies have been providing around-the-clock extra patrols in areas affected by the Powerline Fire and the Chehalem Mountain-Bald Peak Fire.
That includes Henry Hagg Lake, which is closed, with nearby homes evacuated. The lake is also being used as an aerial water source for the Chehalem Mountain-Bald Peak Fire.
At around 10 p.m. Thursday, deputies patrolling the lake found a suspicious vehicle near Sain Creek. Alejandro Galvan Acosta, 27, of Portland, was inside a truck with an underage girl, according to deputies.
Acosta was arrested on charges of second-degree sex abuse and unlawful delivery of marijuana to a minor.
No further details were released about the case.
Earlier, at 7 p.m. Thursday, another suspect was arrested in an unrelated incident. A patrol sergeant found a suspicious vehicle near the Twin Oaks turn-out. Deputies said the driver, 59-year-old Clyde Willcutt of Portland, admitted to driving around the road closure barriers.
Investigators said Willcutt’s license was suspended at the felony level, and he was subsequently arrested for driving on a criminally suspended license.
“Deputies appreciate the cooperation of the vast majority of the public in following closure orders so we can continue to focus on life safety, securing evacuated areas, and supporting fire crews,” according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
MORE: Coverage of wildfires
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Ya know..it takes a special kind of stupid to get caught the way these two prize winners did; especially the second guy. I mean, you're on a felony level suspended license, so you already need to be extremely careful to not attract attention to your driving. So you decide to go AROUND the barriers into areas that are prohibited? A real mensa move there.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.