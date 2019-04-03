Sheriff: Portland mom arrested after sending suboxone to son in Deschutes County Jail

BEND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland woman was arrested after it was discovered she was sending suboxone to her son in the Deschutes County Jail, according to deputies.
The investigation began in January when deputies received information regarding the illegal introduction of drugs into the jail.
Investigators said pieces of mail were determined to contain suboxone, which is typically prescribed to people for the purpose of detoxing from opioids. The suboxone was concealed inside “specifically chosen packaging” in an attempt to avoid detection, according to investigators.
Deputies said suboxone is known to be abused in place of other opioids, as well as for treatment of opioid abuse. It is a schedule-three controlled substance.
Several of the mail items were addressed to inmate Phillip M. Anderson, 29, of Portland. His mother, 58-year-old Deborah L. Anderson of Portland, was identified as the sender.
Multiple search warrants were executed as part of the investigation, including one at Deborah Anderson’s home in southwest Portland.
Deputies said seized items included methamphetamine, heroin, other drugs, packaging materials, scales and other evidence linking her to the Deschutes County case.
Deborah Anderson was arrested on charges including supplying contraband, possession of a controlled substance and delivery of a controlled substance.
Phillip Anderson now faces additional charges including delivery of a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit supplying contraband.
As part of the ongoing investigation, deputies said Zachary L. Hahn of Bend also sent suboxone to Derek E. Chamberlain of Bend in the Deschutes County Jail. Hahn and Chamberlain were also arrested on contraband and drug charges.
