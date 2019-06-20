WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A registered sex offender was indicted Wednesday on 19 felony charges related to the sexual abuse of underage boys and luring minors online, and detectives believe he could face additional charges.
According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Adam Michael Wallace, 39, is known for using social media apps, such as Instagram, Snapchat, and Grinder, and text messaging to contact victims.
Deputies say Wallace would often use “phishing” techniques, like as posing as a person younger than himself to contact juvenile boys. He would then meet the boys in-person and promise to buy them gifts, such as clothing, before sexually abusing them, according to the sheriff’s office.
Due to the number of victims, their widespread locations, and the number of photos law enforcement retrieved from Wallace’s phone, detectives believe there may be many more underage boys who may have been abused and have not come forward. The abuse is believed to have happened between 2015 and March this year, when Wallace was most recently arrested, according to the sheriff’s office.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office started investigating Wallace after receiving information from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office about possible victims in the Washington County-area.
Wallace was indicted Wednesday on four counts of using child in display of sexually explicit conduct, two counts of sodomy in the third-degree, four counts of sexual abuse in the second-degree, two counts of online sexual corruption of a child, and seven counts of luring a minor.
He is currently in custody at the Marion County Jail on similar charges and is also facing charges in Linn County and Cowlitz County, the sheriff’s office says.
Anyone with additional information about Wallace, who sometimes goes by his middle name of Michael, according to investigators, is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503-846-2700 or Detective Emanie Bravo with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 503-566-6910.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.