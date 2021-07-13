WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The search continues for a 76-year-old man who has been missing from Cornelius for nearly two months.
Ralph Brown was last seen on the evening of May 16. His children say the 76-year-old suffers from dementia and decided to leave his Cornelius home on his own. Nearly two months later, the Washington County Sheriff's Office says there still have been no confirmed sightings of him.
Searches have been conducted on foot, in vehicles, via drones, by boats, and air. Detectives have also checked area hospitals, airports, and frequently visited locations where Brown has been. The sheriff's office said Brown has not turned on his cell phone or completed any financial activities since the night he went missing.
Brown is 5 feet 10 inches tall, 210 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes. His family says he is missing the tip of his right pointer finger and walks with a shuffle. He left his home in a dark blue Nissan Sentra with Oregon license plate 319KQV.
Detectives are asking anyone who sees him or his car to contact the sheriff's office at 503-629-0111 or their local law enforcement agency. The sheriff's office is asking people not to post tips to social media as it can take too long and a new lead could easily slip away.
