Sheriff: Recently fired employee shot and killed manager at Wilsonville business

WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) - A recently fired employee shot and killed a manager at Heritage Specialty Foods in Wilsonville, according to investigators.
Camilo Santiago-Santiago, 25, of Woodburn, is now in custody and facing charges including second-degree murder.
Deputies identified the victim in Friday morning’s shooting as Carl Hellinger, 36, of Portland.
Investigators said Santiago-Santiago went into Heritage Specialty Foods on Southwest Boberg Road and fired multiple rounds from a handgun at 8:20 a.m. Friday. Hellinger, a manager, was killed.
Santiago-Santiago then drove away south toward Woodburn.
A Marion County deputy spotted the suspect vehicle and attempted to stop it. Additional law enforcement agencies then joined in the chase, which continued into Woodburn.
The pursuit came to a stop on a dead-end street at Woodland Avenue and Senecal Creek Drive. Deputies said Santiago-Santiago barricaded himself in the car and, at times, yelled for law enforcement to shoot him.
People in the area were ordered to shelter in place.
Clackamas County’s SWAT team was training in Wilsonville on Friday morning and quickly deployed to the scene, as did Marion County’s SWAT team.
Salem police sent an armored vehicle to the standoff.
Santiago-Santiago’s car was surrounded and pinned in.
Deputies said the standoff lasted from 8:50 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. before the suspect got out of his car with his hands up.
Investigators said Santiago-Santiago had a pistol in his waistband and two other firearms in his car.
Deputies said Santiago-Santiago is facing charges of second-degree murder and felon in possession of a weapon. Investigators said he had recently been fired from Heritage Specialty Foods, but no further details were released.
Related: 1 dead after shooting in Wilsonville; suspect in custody
Detectives and CSI technicians are at the crime scene and continue to collect evidence and conduct interviews as part of the ongoing investigation.
Heritage Specialty Foods released a statement saying:
"At approximately 8:30 AM this morning, there was a shooting at our Wilsonville facility. Law enforcement has responded and are on site. We now understand that one team member was fatally wounded and are working to understand more about what occurred. We are in active communication with law enforcement and will provide more information to our employees, partners and customers as it becomes available.
The news of this senseless violence comes as a shock to all of us. We ask for the community’s prayers and support for survivors and all of our team members during this time."
