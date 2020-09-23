WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Detectives have arrested a registered sex offender after the Washington County Sheriff's Office says he drove more than 450 miles to meet a child for sex.
For close to two years, Allen Grady Williams, 48, of Colville, Wash., communicated with a child he believed to be a 15-year-old girl, but was instead talking with undercover detectives, according to the sheriff's office.
Williams was arrested on Wednesday when he showed up at a pre-arranged meeting spot, detectives said.
Williams has been a registered sex offender since 2002. He was lodged on Wednesday at the Washington County Jail, where he is facing charges including online sexual corruption of a child in the first degree and luring a minor.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.