WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) – A man was arrested on Saturday in Woodburn in connecting to a robbery and kidnapping that happened in April, according to Woodburn Police Department.
Officers responded to the 1000 block of Country Lane just before 5:30 p.m. in an attempt to find and arrested arrest 33-year-old Antonio Vasquez-Reyes. They found Vasquez-Reyes barricaded inside a shed and refusing to come out.
He was reportedly armed, according to police. The SWAT team was called in, and a search warrant was granted. When Vasquez-Reyes refused to come out of the shed, the SWAT team used “chemical irritants.”
Just after 10:30 p.m., Vasquez-Reyes surrendered without incident and was lodged into the Marion County Jail for a parole violation, second-degree robbery, second-degree kidnapping and coercion.
