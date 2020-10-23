Sheriff: Roseburg man arrested for recording girl with hidden camera; suspect works as VA police officer

ROSEBURG, OR (KPTV) - A Roseburg man was arrested for recording a 14-year-old girl with hidden cameras, according to deputies.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrested 48-year-old Robert Wayne Roady of Roseburg on Thursday after receiving a report that hidden cameras were found in the bedroom of a girl known to the suspect.
A search warrant was served at Roady’s house on the 2000 block of Linnell Avenue and detectives said they found evidence pertaining to the investigation.
During a subsequent interview, deputies said Roady admitted placing the cameras in the girl’s room for sexual purposes.
Further investigation led detectives to identify two additional underage victims, according to the sheriff’s office.
Roady was booked into the Douglas County Jail on charges of first-degree invasion of personal privacy. Additional charges are being considered pending further investigation.
Deputies said Roady works as a police officer for the Roseburg VA Health Care System, part of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Detectives did not say if the charges are directly connected with his job.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Detectives Division at 541-440-4458, referencing case number 20-4920.
