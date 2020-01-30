MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies and Coast Guard officials are removing more than 8,500 gallons of diesel fuel from two vessels on the Columbia River to avoid a possible major environmental disaster.
The vessels, an old tugboat and a former Coast Guard cutter launched in 1927, are privately owned, according to the sheriff’s office.
The agencies and the Oregon DEQ were on scene Thursday and expect the work west of the Interstate Bridge to continue for several days. Deputies are working with the vessel owners throughout the process, the sheriff’s office says.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
