WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) – Six young people were taken into custody early Wednesday morning in Wilsonville and now deputies are asking for tips from the public on recent criminal activity.
According to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, a caller reported seeing two “suspicious males” walking around the Oakleaf Mobile Home Park in Wilsonville at 3 a.m. Wednesday.
The pair were reportedly walking up to homes and through yards, CCSO said.
Deputies contracted to the Wilsonville Police Department responded to the scene and saw a silver Honda Ridgeline with several people inside. The vehicle started to leave the mobile home park but was stopped by the deputies.
The Honda was listed as stolen out of Battle Ground last week.
CCSO said six people were detained: five were teens ages 14 to 17 and the sixth was a 20-year-old Portland man named Brandon Dipwek.
In addition to the stolen Honda, the group was found to be in possession of alcohol, tobacco, and marijuana. The sheriff’s office said they were all violating curfew as well.
When investigating the mobile home park, deputies discovered seven vehicles had been rummaged through.
Upon further investigation, deputies learned that the suspects are believed to be involved in burglaries that happened in Gladstone and Sherwood. Law enforcement agencies in those jurisdictions were notified by deputies and they are investigating.
Dipwek was cited and released by deputies pending additional investigation.
According to the sheriff’s office, the incident Wednesday morning was the “fourth significant interception of thieving crews by Wilsonville PD deputies in the past two weeks.”
Deputies also said that “Eleven arrests related to car break-in thefts have been made by WPD in recent weeks. Several items of stolen property have been returned to owners after processing.”
In light of this, deputies are reminding the public to keep valuables out of cars and keep cars and garages secure to avoid being a target of theft.
The sheriff’s office is asking for tips for the recent string of crimes. The public is urged to contact the Wilsonville Police Department or contact the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line, by phone at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form at https://www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip, and reference CCSO Case #20-011990.
