WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - At least one person has died in a two-vehicle crash that happened Friday morning on Southwest Farmington Road, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
The crash happened near the intersection of Southwest 152nd Avenue.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said two patients were entrapped.
The sheriff's office said one person has died. It's unknown at this time if other people were injured.
Southwest Farmington is closed from Southwest 149th to Southwest 160th during the crash investigation.
The public is asked to avoid the area at this time.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
