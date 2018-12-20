ALOHA, OR (KPTV) - A theft suspect took the bait, according to deputies.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is in its fourth year deploying a bait package program aimed at deterring porch pirates and catching those who steal during the holiday season.
At 2:28 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to an alarm activation from a bait package at a home near West Baseline Road and Southwest 170th Avenue.
Beaverton Officer Jered Lutu and K-9 Toa also arrived and tracked the package location to a stairwell leading to several apartments, which coincided with the location given by GPS.
A handheld beacon was then used to narrow down the specific location of the stolen package.
Lehua Kawasha, 44, of Aloha, was arrested on charges of mail theft, second-degree theft and a parole violation detainer.
Investigators said a search of her apartment led to the discovery of the stolen bait package in her bedroom.
Detectives have left numerous bait packages throughout Washington County. Last week, deputies arrested an Amazon driver accused of stealing a bait package.
In 2017, Washington County deputies arrested three people in connection with bait package thefts.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.