HAPPY VALLEY, OR (KPTV) – A woman who was hit by a vehicle early Monday morning in Happy Valley is believed to have suffered a traumatic brain injury, according to deputies.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said that the crash involving the bicyclist happened just before 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Southeast 142nd Avenue and Southeast Sunnyside Road.
When deputies arrived at the scene, including some contracted to Happy Valley Police, they found the driver of the vehicle had stayed at the scene. Medical personnel also responded.
The driver was cooperative with investigators after the crash. A second bicyclist was with the victim when she was hit and remained at the scene. Deputies did not say if the second bicyclist was injured.
Based on initial information from witnesses, the driver, the other bicyclist and evidence in the roadway, the sheriff’s office said investigators learned that the victim was traveling north on Southeast 142nd Avenue when she entered the intersection during a red light, riding through it, and then attempted to turn left onto Southeast Sunnyside Road when the involved vehicle struck her.
The sheriff’s office said the victim has not been positively identified at this time. She was transported by ambulance to an area trauma center with what is believed to be a traumatic brain injury.
The second bicyclist told authorities that the victim drank alcohol before the crash. The sheriff’s office said the victim was not wearing a helmet.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the CCSO tip line at 503-723-4949 or the online email form at https://www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip, and reference CCSO Case # 19-029710.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
If the person lives I hope the police write them a ticket for running the red light. This happens way to often and these bike riders are not held accountable for not obeying laws.
