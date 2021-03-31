CASCADE LOCKS, OR (KPTV) – A 30-year-old man accused was arrested after a search warrant was executed Monday following a six-month-long child pornography investigation, according to the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office.
The suspect, identified as Kale C. Kingman, of Cascade Locks, faces 10 counts of first-degree encouraging child sex abuse.
The sheriff’s office said an investigation into Kingman’s alleged crimes was launched after a tip was received from Oregon Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force and National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).
Kingman was booked into the Northern Oregon Regional Correctional Facilities in The Dalles.
The sheriff’s office said its detectives worked with investigators from the Oregon Department of Justice and Wasco County Sheriff’s Office during the investigation, search warrant and Kingman’s arrest.
“Child Abuse is an unfortunate reality that effects every community. Law enforcement relies on the public’s help to protect our children and hold those exploiting and abusing children accountable. If you suspect a child is being victimized, please report it to your local law enforcement agency or your local child welfare office,” the sheriff’s office wrote in their news release on Kingman’s arrest.
