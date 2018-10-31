CENTRAL POINT, OR (KPTV) - A Central Point couple has been located after being reported missing earlier this week.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher Dean Vestal, 30, and Katherine Mary Lou Rowden, 29, were last seen Oct. 6 in Medford.
Neither Vestal nor Rowden had updated their social media profiles and family members said they had not been able to reach them.
The sheriff's office said Rowden and Vestal got in touch with deputies Thursday night to report they were safe.
The couple had been living in an area without cell phone service and they were not aware they had caused their family to worry. A friend, who saw news of the search, helped them contact deputies.
