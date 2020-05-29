WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A person was killed in an officer-involved shooting late Thursday night after deputies responded to a Portland apartment, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.
At 10:37 p.m., deputies went to a reported domestic disturbance at the West Slope Apartments, located in the 8500 block of Southwest Canyon Lane.
According to the sheriff’s office, many people called to report yelling coming from one of the units.
At the scene, deputies contacted a female who lived in the apartment. Shortly after, they also contacted a male resident of the same apartment.
When deputies tried to take the male into custody, the sheriff’s office said he brandished a knife and a struggle ensued.
Deputies then shot the male. He then died after life-saving efforts by deputies were unsuccessful.
The sheriff’s office said the names of the suspect and the involved deputies are not being released at this time.
No other details were provided by the sheriff’s office.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
