OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - A Portland man is accused of driving under the influence after his car became stuck in a ditch in Oregon City Thursday morning.
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said several people called 911 at around 5:30 a.m. about a possibly impaired driver trying to get his car out of a ditch on Redland Road near Holly Lane.
Deputies responded to the scene and found a vehicle in the ditch. The driver was still on scene.
No other vehicles were involved, and no one was injured.
The sheriff's office said the driver, identified as Josh Michael Best, 30, was arrested and will be booked on a charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
