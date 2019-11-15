LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 39-year-old woman was arrested Thursday in connection with a forgery investigation, according to the Linn County Sheriff's Office.
Megan Marie Moeller, a resident of Corvallis, is facing three counts of identity theft.
The sheriff's office said Moeller was a licensed attorney and had an office in downtown Albany in 2016 when she was hired by a client to provide representation in regards to a child custody issue.
According to the sheriff's office, Moeller provided her client with documents "proving" that legal papers had been served on the other party.
An investigation revealed that the signatures on the documents had been forged and legal papers were never served, according to the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office said Moeller submitted her resignation in 2018 to the Oregon State Bar after facing multiple complaints from clients.
Moeller was disbarred from practicing law in Oregon at the time, according to the sheriff's office.
