WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who was shot and killed by his estranged wife.
The sheriff's office said Philip Louis Cloud, 62, died in the shooting Monday afternoon in the 16800 block of Northwest Germantown Road near Kaiser Road.
Investigators said Cloud and his estranged wife got into an argument and he pulled a gun. The woman, they say, also pulled a gun and shot Cloud at least twice.
The sheriff’s office told FOX 12 it appears to be a shooting in self defense, but they’re still investigating to figure out exactly what happened.
Court records show the couple was going through a divorce. Cloud lived in California and was picking up a few things at the house, deputies told FOX 12.
Amy Castro, who says she's a close friend of the woman, told FOX 12 that what happened didn’t surprise her for a significant reason.
“Just being scared of him. I’m glad she protected herself. I mean, I’d be devastated if I found out something bad happened to her, and I’m glad she did what she needed to do to wake up the next morning," said Castro.
Deputies said the woman is cooperating with investigators. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office 503-846-2700.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.