MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Two of the three people who died in a T-bone crash in Marion County on Friday have been identified.
At around 7:23 p.m., deputies responded to the crash involving a Ford F-350 and a Chevy passenger van on Cordon Road Northeast near Sunnyview Road Northeast.
An investigation revealed that the van was traveling eastbound on Sunnyview Road Northeast and made a left hand turn in front of the F-350, which resulted in the crash.
The sheriff's office said there were a total of 14 occupants between both vehicles, ranging in ages from 14 years old to 64 years old.
Three passengers of the van were pronounced dead. Two of the victims were identified as Andres Alonzo-Canil, 41, and Miguel Alonzo-Lucas, 39.
Deputies are still working to confirm the identity of the third passenger who died.
Three other passengers from the van are still hospitalized. One remains in critical condition.
According to the sheriff's office, the van was transporting a group of Christmas tree workers who are from Guatemala.
The drivers of both vehicles have been cooperative with the investigation.
The investigation is ongoing. Once the investigation is complete, it will be forwarded to and reviewed by the Marion County District Attorney’s Office.
