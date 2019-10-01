MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Marion County Sheriff's Office has identified the woman who is accused of killing a family's pet rabbit.
The sheriff's office said the woman refused to identify herself when she was arrested on Sunday.
On Tuesday, the sheriff's office was able to positively identify her as 38-year-old Chantel Scott.
At around 11 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a suspicious activity complaint in the 5600 block of Silverton Road Northeast.
The caller reported chasing Scott from her property. The caller also reported finding one or their family rabbits dead and believed Scott killed it.
Deputies arrived to the scene and located Scott. She was booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of first-degree animal abuse, third-degree criminal mischief, and second-degree trespass.
Scott is scheduled to appear for an arraignment Tuesday afternoon.
