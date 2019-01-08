OAK GROVE, OR (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office has identified two deputies involved in a deadly shooting.
Deputies Scott Krause and Trevor Wolf shot and killed 50-year-old David J. Engebretson, of Milwaukie, near Southeast Oak Grove Boulevard and Rupert Drive early Saturday morning, the sheriff’s office says.
The sheriff’s office says one of the deputies responded just after 3 a.m. to a car parked along a short roadway that leads to Oak Grove Methodist Church.
The deputy said Engebretson had a warrant for his arrest, but he refused to exit his car.
The deputy called for backup; a short time later, investigators say there was an exchange of gunfire between the two deputies and the suspect.
Engebretson was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound and the deputies were not hurt. Court records show Engebretson had warrants on charges including unlawful use of a weapon and identity theft.
Krause has been employed with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office since February 2016; Wolf has been employed since June 2017.
The sheriff’s office continues to investigate and asks anyone with information to call investigators on the CCSO Tip Line at (503) 723-4949.
