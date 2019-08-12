WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man they say shot two deputies near Hagg Lake last week off Southwest Scoggins Valley Road.
Deputies are hoping to learn more information about 56-year-old Dante James Halling’s recent activities and whereabouts after they say he seriously injured one of the deputies Thursday afternoon.
The other deputy involved in the shooting suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office. Both deputies were hospitalized at Oregon Health & Science University and one was released Friday afternoon.
The deputy who suffered serious injuries had not been released from the hospital, as of Friday, according to law enforcement. Halling was also injured after the sheriff’s office says he shot at the deputies and they returned fire; Halling was taken to the hospital and continues to receive treatment, the sheriff’s office says.
The Washington County deputies involved in the shooting have not been identified by the sheriff's office.
Halling has not been charged related to the shooting and is being held on two unrelated felony warrants, the sheriff’s office says.
Both warrants were issued in December 2018. The first was issued by Multnomah County for violating his probation on a prior conviction for attempted assault; the second was issued by the Oregon State Parole Board for a parole violation, according to the sheriff’s office.
According to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, Halling in 2015 pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted assault in the second degree and one count of burglary in the second degree. He was sentenced to 36 months in prison, five years of formal probation and three years of post-prison supervision.
Two probation violations were alleged against Halling in 2018, and one remains active, the attorney’s office says.
Deputies ask anyone who saw or spoke to Halling or anyone who knows anything about his activities or whereabouts in the weeks prior to Thursday’s shooting to call their tip line at 503-846-2500.
