MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a reported threat on social media believed to be directed at Cascade Junior High School.
The sheriff’s office said deputies actively investigated the threat and worked closely with school officials.
School officials said deputies identified the individual as a 13-year-old. School officials also said the juvenile "is being dealt with" by law enforcement.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies determined the juvenile has no access to weapons and the threat was a"joke."
The sheriff's office said the juvenile has been referred for disorderly conduct.
School will run normally on Friday, according to school officials.
As a precaution, deputies and officers from the Turner and Aumsville Police Departments said they will be on campus throughout the day Friday to provide additional security.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.