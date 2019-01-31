MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported threat on social media believed to be directed at Cascade Junior High School.
The sheriff’s office says deputies are actively investigating and working closely with school officials.
As a precaution, deputies and officers from the Turner and Aumsville Police Departments say they will be on campus throughout the day Friday to provide additional security.
Deputies ask anyone with information that could help them identify the author of the social media post to call them at 503-588-5032.
