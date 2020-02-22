ALOHA, OR (KPTV) - An investigation is underway in Aloha after human remains were found near an abandoned parking lot, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office told FOX 12 that someone found the remains near Southwest 160th and Tualatin Valley Highway and called it in.
According to the sheriff's office, the remains appear to have been there for a while.
The medical examiner's office has responded.
No further details have been released at this time.
